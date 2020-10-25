Jennifer Dulos Case

Former Home of Jennifer Dulos Goes on the Market for $1.75M

The 10,000-square-foot, six-bedroom house in Farmington is being listed as part of the sell-off of the estate of Fotis Dulos, Jennifer Dulos’ estranged husband.

an overhead view of police vehicles at a home on Sky View Drive in Avon
NBC Connecticut

The former home of Jennifer Dulos, the Connecticut mother of five who prosecutors say was killed by her estranged husband last year, is going on the market for $1.75 million.

The 10,000-square-foot, six-bedroom house in Farmington is being listed as part of the sell-off of the estate of Fotis Dulos, Jennifer Dulos’ estranged husband, The Hartford Courant reported Saturday.

Fotis Dulos, a luxury home builder, took his own life in January while facing a murder charge. Jennifer Dulos’ body has still not been found.

Local

Bridgeport 4 hours ago

Lifesaving Efforts Unsuccessful on 84-Year-Old Bridgeport Woman Found After Week-Long Search: PD

Waterbury 4 hours ago

Man Dies After Being Struck by Evading Vehicle in Waterbury

The couple moved into the home in 2012. Jennifer Dulos moved out with the children in 2017, according to court records.

Jennifer Dulos and the children, who are now living with her mother in New York, settled in New Canaan. She disappeared from that town on May 24, 2019, after dropping the children off at school. Police said Fotis Dulos attacked Jennifer Dulos in her garage and drove off with her body. He denied the allegations.

A lawyer administering Fotis Dulos’ estate has asked a judge to declare Jennifer Dulos legally dead so he can access certain funds to pay creditors, but a probate judge on Thursday said she needed more time to decide.

In a pending case over retirement accounts, a probate judge was asked on Thursday to decide if Jennifer Dulos is alive or dead.

Two other people are awaiting trial on allegations they helped cover up the killing — Michelle Troconis, a former girlfriend of Fotis Dulos, and Kent Mawhinney, a friend of Fotis Dulos and his former lawyer. Each has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit murder.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Jennifer Dulos CaseJennifer DulosFarmingtonDulos case
Decision 2020 Supporting Our Schools Coronavirus Pandemic Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us