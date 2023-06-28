Former Manchester pastor found guilty of abusing 10-month-old child

A man has been found guilty of abusing a 10-month-old nearly a decade ago, according to the State's Attorney's Office.

Officials said 44-year-old Robert Nichols was found guilty of charges brought forth in October 2013.

During a trial, Manchester police said they were notified of a suspected child abuse case. The boy allegedly suffered head trauma and the injuries were determined to be potentially life-threatening.

A witness said she saw Nichols wrap the baby in a tight swaddle and slam him on the floor several times, causing him to hit his head. The witness also told authorities that Nichols placed the baby in a sink full of ice cold water, causing him to squirm and strike his head.

The State's Attorney's Office said Nichols was the pastor of the World of Faith Ministry in East Hartford. He and several of his followers lived together in a home owned by the ministry.

Witnesses said Nichols claimed he communicated directly with God and used that claim to control his followers, according to authorities.

Nichols is expected to be sentenced on Aug. 30. He is charged with two counts of risk of injury to a child and first-degree assault.

According to officials, Nichols was found guilty of sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor on Sept. 27, 2022. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison, suspended after eight years served and 10 years of probation.