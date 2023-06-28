Manchester

Former Manchester pastor found guilty of abusing 10-month-old child

By Angela Fortuna

A hand holds a gavel next to a stack of manila folders.
Getty Images

A man has been found guilty of abusing a 10-month-old nearly a decade ago, according to the State's Attorney's Office.

Officials said 44-year-old Robert Nichols was found guilty of charges brought forth in October 2013.

During a trial, Manchester police said they were notified of a suspected child abuse case. The boy allegedly suffered head trauma and the injuries were determined to be potentially life-threatening.

A witness said she saw Nichols wrap the baby in a tight swaddle and slam him on the floor several times, causing him to hit his head. The witness also told authorities that Nichols placed the baby in a sink full of ice cold water, causing him to squirm and strike his head.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The State's Attorney's Office said Nichols was the pastor of the World of Faith Ministry in East Hartford. He and several of his followers lived together in a home owned by the ministry.

Witnesses said Nichols claimed he communicated directly with God and used that claim to control his followers, according to authorities.

Nichols is expected to be sentenced on Aug. 30. He is charged with two counts of risk of injury to a child and first-degree assault.

Local

Health 41 mins ago

CT health officials warn of illnesses related to parasite found in produce

EAST HARTFORD 2 hours ago

Family of estranged wife killed in East Hartford seeks justice

According to officials, Nichols was found guilty of sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor on Sept. 27, 2022. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison, suspended after eight years served and 10 years of probation.

This article tagged under:

Manchesterchild abuse
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us