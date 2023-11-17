Former New Haven school resource officer charged with sex assault

A former New Haven school resource officer has been arrested on sexual assault charges involving a minor, police said.

The New Haven Police Department said Jeremy Elliot was taken into custody on Thursday in connection to allegations stemming from 2012 to 2014.

A complaint was filed in March 2023, and Elliot has been under investigation since then, according to police.

Elliot was a school resource officer and Police Athletic League (PAL) officer from May 2008 to Dec. 2021.

“The New Haven Police Department takes all allegations of sexual assaults seriously. The city of New Haven deserves police officers who serve and protect and respect their authority. This type of alleged behavior will not be tolerated at the New Haven Police Department," Police Chief Karl Jacobson said in a statement.

He faces second-degree sex assault charges and was released on a $100,000 bond.