Griswold Middle School in Rocky Hill evacuated as police investigate bomb threat

Police are investigating a bomb threat at Griswold Middle School in Rocky Hill and the school has been evacuated to Rocky Hill High School as a precaution.

Police said the credibility of the threat appears to be low and they have identified and detained the person suspected of being responsible.

Mark Zito, the superintendent of schools, said in a statement to the school community that the call came from Bradley International Airport and state police have detained the suspected caller.

Rocky Hill Police Department Investigating a threat at Griswold Middle School https://t.co/AVVi0EWrAn — RockyHill PD (@rockyhillpd699) May 6, 2024

Police and other law enforcement agencies have responded to investigate.

Zito said all students are safe and properly supervised.

"While the threat is not believed to be credible, the police still recommended the evacuation out of an abundance of caution. Police will thoroughly sweep GMS in accordance with their safety protocols, and students and staff will return to GMS once the police have provided the 'all clear,'" Zito said in a statement.

No additional information was immediately available.