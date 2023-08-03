Former nonprofit executive charged with stealing from addiction and mental health organization

A federal grand jury indicted a Waterford woman in late July on allegations that she committed fraud and theft against the nonprofit she worked for, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut announced Thursday.

Michele Devine, former executive director of the Norwich-based Southeastern Regional Action Council on Substance Abuse, is accused of spending thousands of organization's own dollars on personal expenses during her time as director.

These purchases allegedly include trips to a luxury spa and resort in the Berkshires of Massachusetts and a timeshare at Waters Edge Resort, another luxury property in Westbrook, Connecticut. Devine is also accused of spending SERAC funds on home appliances and crafting materials at Marshalls, Target, Amazon, Best Buy and Etsy.

Devine, who is 49, served as executive director of the organization until July 2022.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

She is charged with wire fraud and theft from an agency receiving federal funds.

SERAC is funded by grants from the Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The 501(c)(3) organization offers substance abuse, gambling addiction and mental health services to 41 towns in southeastern and northeastern Connecticut.