Former Patriots star Malcolm Butler arrested on DUI charge in RI

An officer who spoke with him noted a strong smell of alcohol on his breath, slurred speech and bloodshot eyes, according to the report

By Asher Klein

A mugshot showing Malcolm Butler after the former New England Patriots star's DUI arrest in North Providence, Rhode Island, early Saturday, March 16, 2024.
North Providence Police Department

Former New England Patriots star Malcolm Butler was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in North Providence, Rhode Island, this month, according to a police report.

Butler, who caught the Super Bowl-clinching interception in 2015, was found by a police officer blocking a lane on Mineral Spring Avenue near the ramps to Route 146 with his car, a white Mercedes, about 3:22 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, according to the North Providence police report.

An officer who spoke with him noted a strong smell of alcohol on his breath, slurred speech and bloodshot eyes, according to the report. He allegedly refused to take a series of field sobriety tests and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

It wasn't immediately clear if Butler had an attorney who could speak to his arrest. He's due in court Thursday morning to face the DUI charge, a misdemeanor, and two violations: refusing to submit to a chemical test and parking or stopping in an intersection.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

