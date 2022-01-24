Former Plymouth Teacher Accused of Inappropriate Conduct With Students

Plymouth police have arrested a former Plymouth Center School teacher who is accused of inappropriate contact with several students.

James Eschert, 51, of Canton, has been charged with five counts of risk of injury and two counts of sexual assault in the fourth degree.

Police said they received a complaint on Sept. 29 and the State’s Attorney’s Office signed a warrant on Jan. 18.

The application for the arrest warrant says Eschert taught third- and fourth-grade and briefly taught second-grade.

The students told investigators that Eschert favored some of the female fourth-grade students, gave them answers to quizzes and tests, hugged them, and invited them to stay inside for recess for “Fun Friday.”

They told investigators he told them they could sit on his lap and he would sometimes play with her hair when they were working on a reading assignment and had the students go under his desk to decorate pieces of paper.

One student reported that he’d “touch his private part over his clothing,” touch the students’ breasts over their clothing and take inappropriate photos.

The arrest warrant application says the superintendent placed Eschert on administrative leave with pay in September when he was made aware of the allegations.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Eschert surrendered to Plymouth Police on Monday and he is being held on $350,000 bond.

