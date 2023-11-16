Former stage manager for productions at Thomaston Opera House accused of sexually assaulting minor

A former stage manager and director for productions held at the Thomaston Opera House in Thomaston is accused of sexually assaulting a youth volunteer who was under his supervision and has been arrested, according to Thomaston Police.

Police said 45-year-old Daniel Checovetes, of Southington, turned himself in to Thomaston Police on Saturday and he has been charged with sexual assault in the first degree of a victim under 16 years of age.

Thomaston police said they started investigating in June when Southington police contacted them about a complaint that was made accusing Checovetes of having sexual contact with minors.

That complaint led to multiple people accusing Checovetes of having sexual contact with minors in Thomaston going back to 2009, police said.

Checovetes was the former stage manager and director for productions held at the Thomaston Opera House and his involvement with the opera house was terminated in 2018, according to Thomaston police.

They said, the victim, who was a minor at the time of the alleged incident, was working as a volunteer under Checovetes’ direction at the Thomaston Opera House.

Bond was set at $650,000 and Checovetes was released after posting it.

He has been ordered to have no contact with the victim and he is due in court on Nov. 21.