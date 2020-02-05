Waterbury

Former Teacher Donates Over $500,000 to Waterbury School

Generic Classroom Thumbnail
NBC News

A former teacher and coach donated over half of a million dollars from his estate to Children’s Community School, a nonprofit.

Richard Cobb, 74, retired after 40 years of teaching at Taft School in 2013, and died in January 2019, The Republican American reported Monday.

Director of development at the Children’s Community School, Lynn Curless, says the money will be used to help the school through an expansion to add middle school grades sixth, seventh and eighth.

Local

connecticut politics 1 hour ago

Gov. Lamont to Deliver State of the State Address Wednesday

weather 58 mins ago

FIRST ALERT: Wintry Mix Thursday

Curless said that Cobb often devoted much of his time and money to charitable causes.

Cobb regularly brought Taft students to volunteer at the nonprofit as part of the school’s community service program.

Curless said Cobb continued to donate to the school after his retirement, including a portion of a family trust, and never asked for recognition.

“He just started sending us large checks every year,” Curless said.

She did not specify the exact amount but said the bulk of the money exceeds $500,000.

Curless said Cobb never told her his plan to leave a portion of his estate to the school.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us