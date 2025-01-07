Former Waterbury city employee sentenced to prison for 2023 hit-and-run

A former Waterbury city employee was sentenced to prison time for his involvement in a hit-and-run that happened in 2023.

The hit-and-run happened on May 26, 2023 when John M. Egan was driving and struck 17-year-old Bryan Calle with his car and fled the scene.

Calle, now 19 years old, was placed on life support at the Connecticut’s Children’s Hospital in Hartford and he continues to take physical therapy as he works to regain his ability to walk.

On Tuesday, Judge Joseph Schwartz sentenced Egan for his involvement in the hit-and-run.

"It's the sentence of this court you be committed to the custody of Department of Corrections for 10 years, suspended after 2 years in jail, 5 years' probation,” Judge Schwartz said.

Prior to the sentencing, Segundo Calle, Bryan’s father, read an impact statement to the judge where he stated he wanted to publicly forgive Egan for what he did to his son, and trusted the court would make the best decision in the case.

Multiple people also spoke on Egan’s behalf including himself, two close friends, his son, his wife and his attorney George Mowad.

John Egan addressed Judge Schwartz sharing his deep remorse for his actions from the night of the incident.

"I am absolutely responsible for my actions on the night of the accident. My conduct was inexcusable, I am truly sorry for what happened,” Egan said.

His son, John Egan, shared how his father has always been a role model and continues to be despite the events from May 26, 2023.

"Some people work hard not to become their parents when they grow up, I can proudly say, as I grow older I'm becoming just like my father and I wouldn't have it any other way,” Egan said.

Egan’s wife, Alzira, told the judge how much her husband has changed since the incident, and how it affected him deeply as she pleaded for no jail time for him.

The conditions of Egan’s probation include 100 hours of community service and no contact with the Calle family.