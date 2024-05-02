Four arrested at protests at Yale University overnight

Four people were arrested at pro-Palestinian protests at Yale University overnight, according to the university, and two of them are students.

Yale University said around 200 protestors were on Beinecke Plaza, then walked to the president’s house and the Yale Police Department around 9 p.m. and refused to disperse after several warnings from the Yale Police Department that they were violating university policies by occupying parts of campus without permission.

Yale students said they have been asking the university for months to disclose their investments and divest from weapons manufacturing in the war between Israel and Hamas and decided to protest when there was no response.

Earlier this week, police dismantled an encampment that was set up on campus.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The four people who were arrested have been charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct and one was charged with interfering with police.

Two of the protesters were released early Thursday morning.

Demonstrators were outside the New Haven Police Department on Thursday morning.

Yale said it fully supports peaceful protests and freedom of speech, but it does not tolerate the breaking of its policies.