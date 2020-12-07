Foxwoods Announces Employee Furloughs

Foxwoods on Monday announced temporary furloughs to what company officials described as less than 100 employees as the casino continues to weather the pandemic.

Jason Guyot, interim CEO and president for Foxwoods Resort Casino, said they are making changes as COVID-19 continues to spread moving into the winter season. Those changes included reduced hotel capacity and reduced gaming options in some parts of the resort

"While this is a painful choice, we feel it is the best path to preserving as many jobs as possible. We hope to bring these team members back as soon as business levels allow us to," Guyot said of the furloughs.

The Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Tribal Nations agreed to shut down their casinos in March to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Foxwoods opened in 1992 and had never closed before the pandemic.

The closure forced temporary layoffs and the casino. In June, the casino began a phased reopening and brought some employees back.

The casinos, which operate on tribal lands, voluntarily opted into following versions of the state's Phase 2.1