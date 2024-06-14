Frank Pepe Pizzeria to open in Stamford on Monday

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana is expanding to Stamford.

A new restaurant will open on Monday at 64 High Ridge Road in Stamford. The grand opening events start at 10:30 a.m. and pizzas will be served, starting at 11 a.m.

Pepe’s has been a Connecticut institution since 1925 and the Stamford pizzeria will be the eighth in Connecticut.

It all started after Frank Pepe came from Italy, near Naples, and started making “apizza,” his hometown style of pizza, while working at a bakery on Wooster Street in New Haven.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

He eventually took over the bakery and established the pizzeria that has become a Connecticut landmark.

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana locations in Connecticut

There are now Frank Pepe’s locations in:

59 Federal Road, Danbury

238 Commerce Drive, Fairfield

221 Buckland Hills Drive, Manchester

157 Wooster St., New Haven

1 Mohegan Sun Blvd., Uncasville

130 Reidville Drive, Waterbury

1148 New Britain Ave., West Hartford

There are also locations in Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island and Virginia.

Find more about Pepe’s and see the menus online here.