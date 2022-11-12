Free Dental Clinic Being Held This Weekend in Farmington

People across Connecticut will walk away with healthier smiles this weekend. A free dental clinic is being held at UConn Health's campus in Farmington.

The UConn School of Dental Medicine has been transformed into a dental clinic. They are partnering with CT Mission of Mercy, which has been carrying out this project for 15 years.

The goal is to help 1,600 people this weekend who might not be able to afford the cost of dental care. Hundreds of providers will be offering a full range of services including cleanings, x-rays, fillings and exams.

"Good oral health is the key to good overall health, and we're all here to help health and well-being of individuals and communities in need," said UConn School of Medicine Dean Dr. Steven Lepowsky.

Services such as root canals and dentures will also be offered, but they will be limited. Denture services will only be done on Saturday.

"What we find afterwards, after one of these projects, we find that the visits to the emergency rooms for dental projects decreases for a period of time," said Dr. Lawrence Levy, co-chair of the CT Mission of Mercy Clinic.

The event is first come, first served.