Free mammograms are being offered on 3 dates in October

October is breast cancer awareness month and Saint Francis Hospital is offering some free screening mammograms for underinsured and uninsured women.

Free screenings will be offered three times this month.

When and where are the free mammogram screenings

Saturday, Oct. 14 – Saint Francis Hospital’s Comprehensive Women’s Health Center, at 114 Woodland St. in Hartford, 7 a.m. to noon

Friday, Oct. 20 – Radiology Associates of Hartford – Glastonbury, at 31 Sycamore St., Suite 102, in Glastonbury, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 27 – Johnson Memorial Ambulatory Care Center in Enfield, at 148 Hazard Ave. in Enfield, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer and doctors say regular screenings are critical to detect cancer early.

“Earlier is better. It’s just most easily treatable when it is small before you can even feel anything,” Dr. Christina Metcalf, of Saint Francis Hospital, said.

And Dr. Metcalf said cost should not be an issue stopping anyone from getting screened.

She said that women who take part in the free screenings will get same-day results and they will be connected with any follow-up care that they need.

Regina Dyton, of Windsor, was in her late- 40s when a non-profit offered vouchers for free mammograms, so she decided to have one. It was a screening that saved her life.

“It was my first mammogram,” Dyton said. “And yes, I had breast cancer, somewhere between Stage 2 and Stage 3, they said.”

The cancer survivor now looks back on all of the things she has lived to enjoy because of that free mammogram.

“I’ve had grandchildren since that time and now I have one great-granddaughter as well,” she said.

Saint Francis Hospital began hosting these events in 2012 and has provided more than 400 free mammograms for women in the local community.

“Getting screened and taking care of yourself is the best way to love yourself and it’s the best thing for everyone who loves you,” Dyton said.