Free summer lunch for families in Southington and Waterbury starting June 24

Families in Southington can grab a free summer meal starting Monday.
"We have out volunteers packing, making sandwiches and a healthy opportunity for kids to not miss a meal during this summer season," said Missy Cipriano, the director of operations at Bread for Life in Southington.
Bread for Life will be delivering meals to camps and have grab-and-go lunches for children at the following locations:
- DePaolo Middle School: Monday/Wednesday/Friday 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Bread for Life Southington: Monday through Friday 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
The Waterbury School District is also offering free breakfast and lunch meals daily at 18 locations, with the exception of the July 4th holiday.
"In a lot of instances, I believe if this summer program was not provided there would be some children that would not have an opportunity to have two or three meals a day," said superintendent Verna Ruffin.
Those meals are available to eat at the following locations:
- Afro Caribbean Culture Center at 174 Grand St. 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
- Bags Foundation at 541 Wolcott St. 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
- Berkeley Rec Center at 277 Long Hill Rd. 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Boys and Girls Club at 1037 East Main St. 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Carrington School at 24 Kenmore Ave. 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m., 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Duggan at 38 West Porter St. 7:30am to 8 a.m. 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Generali at 3196 East Main St. 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.
- Gilmartin at 94 Spring Lake Rd. 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m., 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Judah Family Center at 55 Store Ave. 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Reed at 33 Griggs St. 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m., 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- River Memorial Foundation at 186 Cherry St. 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
- Rotella Magnet at 380 Pierpont Rd. 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
- Waterbury Police Activity League at 64 Division St. 8:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m., 12 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.
- Wendell Cross at 1255 Hamilton Ave. 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m., 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- West Side M.S. at 483 Chase Parkway 9:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
- Wilby H.S. at 568 Bucks Hill Rd. 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
- Willow Plaza at 60 Elmwood Ave. 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
- WOW/NZR at 308 Walnut St. 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.