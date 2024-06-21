Free summer lunch for families in Southington and Waterbury starting June 24

Families in Southington can grab a free summer meal starting Monday.

"We have out volunteers packing, making sandwiches and a healthy opportunity for kids to not miss a meal during this summer season," said Missy Cipriano, the director of operations at Bread for Life in Southington.

Bread for Life will be delivering meals to camps and have grab-and-go lunches for children at the following locations:

DePaolo Middle School: Monday/Wednesday/Friday 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Bread for Life Southington: Monday through Friday 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

The Waterbury School District is also offering free breakfast and lunch meals daily at 18 locations, with the exception of the July 4th holiday.

"In a lot of instances, I believe if this summer program was not provided there would be some children that would not have an opportunity to have two or three meals a day," said superintendent Verna Ruffin.

Those meals are available to eat at the following locations: