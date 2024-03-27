businesses

Freihofer's and Bimbo bakery outlets in Cromwell, Naugatuck and Orange close

The Freihofer's and Bimbo bakery outlets in Cromwell, Naugatuck and Orange have closed, according to the company.

The outlet stores sold products at deep discounts.

The Bimbo Bakeries USA brands include Bimbo, Freihofer's, Thomas, Sara Lee, Arnold, Entenmann’s, Little Bites, Ball Park Buns & Rolls, Bays English Muffins. Lender’s Bagels, Beefsteak, Boboli, Cheesecake Factory at Home, and more.

The Bimbo Bakeries US website now lists no outlets in Connecticut.

No outlets are listed in Massachusetts, Rhode Island or New York either.

“After careful analysis and consideration, we made the difficult decision to permanently close the Rocky Hill outlet store and redistribute product to other locations,” a spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Cromwell and Rocky Hill locations were the same store, according to the company.  

“We appreciate all of our associates who worked at this store and are taking steps to help ease them through this transition,” the statement says.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson said the locations in Naugatuck and Orange closed as well.

They said customers can still get the company’s baked goods and can find them through the product locator.

