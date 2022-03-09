Frontier Airlines Offering Non-Stop Flights From Bradley Airport to Cancun and Dallas-Fort Worth

Frontier Airlines has begun offering non-stop flights between Bradley International Airport and Cancun, Mexico and the airline is also planning to offer nonstop service from Bradley to Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas later this spring, according to the Connecticut Airport Authority.

“We are thrilled to again announce new service from Bradley International Airport,” Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of Commercial at Frontier Airlines, said in a statement.

The new service to Cancun (CUN) operates seasonally, three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays:

BDL to CUN: 9:45 a.m. departure and a 1:15 p.m. arrival

CUN to BDL: 2:10 p.m. departure and a 7 p.m. arrival

The service to Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) will begin on May 27 and will operate seasonally, three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays:

BDL to DFW: 12:34 p.m. departure and 3:43 p.m. arrival

DFW to BDL: 7:15 a.m. departure and 11:49 a.m. arrival

You can book flights on www.FlyFrontier.com.

