Bradley International Airport

Frontier Airlines Offering Non-Stop Flights From Bradley Airport to Cancun and Dallas-Fort Worth

The Cancun service has begun, and the Texas flights will start in May.

Frontier-Airlines-Media-Handout-2
Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines has begun offering non-stop flights between Bradley International Airport and Cancun, Mexico and the airline is also planning to offer nonstop service from Bradley to Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas later this spring, according to the Connecticut Airport Authority.

“We are thrilled to again announce new service from Bradley International Airport,” Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of Commercial at Frontier Airlines, said in a statement.

The new service to Cancun (CUN) operates seasonally, three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays:

  • BDL to CUN: 9:45 a.m. departure and a 1:15 p.m. arrival
  • CUN to BDL: 2:10 p.m. departure and a 7 p.m. arrival

The service to Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) will begin on May 27 and will operate seasonally, three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays:

  • BDL to DFW: 12:34 p.m. departure and 3:43 p.m. arrival
  • DFW to BDL: 7:15 a.m. departure and 11:49 a.m. arrival

You can book flights on www.FlyFrontier.com.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Local

Killingly 26 mins ago

Killingly Parents and Students Plan to Rally in Support of School Based Health Center

covid-19 in connecticut 48 mins ago

CT's Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate at 2.07%

Stay informed about what's happening in Connecticut. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Bradley International Airport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us