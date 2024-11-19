Frontier to begin flying nonstop from Bradley to Miami in 2025

A new nonstop flight to Miami will begin flying out of Bradley International Airport in the new year.

Frontier Airlines is launching nonstop service between Bradley and Miami International Airport starting on February 13, 2025, according to the Connecticut Airport Authority.

The flights will be twice a week.

“For both Hartford-area consumers looking to travel to the Sunshine State, and for Floridians wanting to visit beautiful New England, this new service will offer Frontier’s signature affordability and convenience," aid Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design, Frontier Airlines.

Frontier also flies between Bradley and Atlanta, Orlando, Raleigh-Durham, San Juan and Tampa.