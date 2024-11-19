Bradley Airport

Frontier to begin flying nonstop from Bradley to Miami in 2025

Bradley Airport Sign 2024
Connecticut Airport Authority/Bradley International Airport

A new nonstop flight to Miami will begin flying out of Bradley International Airport in the new year.

Frontier Airlines is launching nonstop service between Bradley and Miami International Airport starting on February 13, 2025, according to the Connecticut Airport Authority.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The flights will be twice a week.

“For both Hartford-area consumers looking to travel to the Sunshine State, and for Floridians wanting to visit beautiful New England, this new service will offer Frontier’s signature affordability and convenience," aid Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operations design, Frontier Airlines.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Frontier also flies between Bradley and Atlanta, Orlando, Raleigh-Durham, San Juan and Tampa.

This article tagged under:

Bradley Airport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us