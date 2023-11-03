Fugitive from justice arrested in Enfield for alleged murder in Delaware

Enfield police have arrested a fugitive from justice that is wanted for murder out of Delaware, police said.
The Enfield Police Department said they arrested 30-year-olde Timothy Olschafskie, of Enfield, Thursday afternoon.
He faces charges for first-degree murder by abuse or neglect. Police said he's being held as a fugitive from justice on a $1 million bond.
Authorities didn't provide specific information about the incident. No additional information was immediately available.
