Fugitive from justice arrested in Enfield for alleged murder in Delaware

Enfield police have arrested a fugitive from justice that is wanted for murder out of Delaware, police said.

The Enfield Police Department said they arrested 30-year-olde Timothy Olschafskie, of Enfield, Thursday afternoon.

He faces charges for first-degree murder by abuse or neglect. Police said he's being held as a fugitive from justice on a $1 million bond.

Authorities didn't provide specific information about the incident. No additional information was immediately available.

