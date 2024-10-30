Funeral arrangements set for fallen Newtown Asst. Fire Chief Pete Blomberg

Funeral arrangements have been set for Assistant Fire Chief Pete Blomberg, who died in the line of duty while crossing the road heading to a Board of Fire Commissioners meeting earlier this week.

Police said 72-year-old Peter Blomberg, of Newtown, was crossing Route 6, also known as Church Hill Road, near Dayton Street, around 6:15 p.m. on Monday when a pickup truck struck him.

Blomberg served as the assistant fire chief for Botsford Fire Rescue, and he responded to two fire calls the day of his death.

He is being remembered as a wonderful man who loved the fire department, his town and his country.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Blomberg had four children - Lindsey, Lauren, Sara and Jillian - and a grandchild named Everett.

A wake will be held on Sunday, Nov. 3 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Honan Funeral Home, located at 58 Main St. in Newtown.

The funeral is planned for Monday, Nov. 4 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church, located on 46 Church Hill Rd.

A burial will follow at St. Rose Cemetery in Sandy Hook.

The procession will take place from the church to the cemetery, and will only include Newtown firetrucks, according to Botsford Fire Rescue.