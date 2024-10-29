Friend remembers assistant fire chief who was struck and killed in Newtown as wonderful man

The assistant chief of the Botsford Fire Department in Newtown has died after he was struck while crossing the street on Monday night and those who knew him are remembering him as a wonderful man who loved the fire department, his town and his country.

Police said 72-year-old Peter Blomberg, of Newtown, was crossing Route 6, also known as Church Hill Road, near Dayton Street, around 6:16 p.m. when a pickup struck him.

Blomberg was taken to the hospital and later died, according to police.

“We ask for your thoughts and prayers and appreciate the outpouring of support thus far. We offer both our sincerest condolences and gratitude to the Blomberg family in this tragic time," Botsford Fire Rescue wrote on Facebook.

Buddy Holland was a friend and neighbor of Blomberg for more than 60 years.

"The man was just wonderful," Holland said.

He said he's in shock that his friend has died.

"It's just such - I'm at a loss that Peter is gone," Holland said.

Blomberg is being remembered as a man who loved serving his community.

"He loved this town, he loved his country, oh, he loved his fire department," Holland said.

Blomberg was the first responder at the scene the night Holland's father had a heart attack. Holland said Blomberg did everything he could to save him and the family will never forget the words and kindness he shared with the family that tragic night.

“It was Peter who turned the corner and told my mother and sister there was nothing that they could do - nothing more. My father was gone,” Holland said. “Just the way he presented that to my sister and my mother, you know, we'll never forget."

People at businesses just feet away from the scene of the crash said drivers go very fast in the area.

When Holland met him for coffee just last month, Blomberg commented about how dangerous the area is, that people walk out in front of cars and that people are on their cell phones.

"It was just ironic that that was part of our conversation," Holland said.

Police said the driver who struck Blomberg remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.