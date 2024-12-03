Funeral services to be held for Hartford city clerk killed after hit-and-run

Funeral services will take place for a Hartford city clerk who died after sustaining serious injuries in a hit-and-run crash on Route 2 West in Colchester.

Noel McGregor, 74, was serving as town and city clerk when the crash happened on Oct. 22. He passed away a month later.

Family, friends and the community are welcome to attend funeral services on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

It'll start with a police-escorted funeral procession and a celebration of life, offering the community an opportunity to pay their respects, according to Angel of Edgewood.

The celebration of life will start at 11 a.m. and will take place at The Artists Collective on Albany Avenue in Hartford.

The police procession is expected to start at 8:30 a.m. It will begin at the corner of Albany Avenue and Main Street and will continue along Albany Avenue, concluding at The Artists Collective.

Angel of Edgewood said McGregor was a pillar of the Hartford community.

"His dedication to public service, tireless advocacy and commitment to the city have left an indelible mark on all who knew him," the organization said in a statement.

Hartford City Council President Shirley Surgeon told NBC Connecticut that McGregor was involved in city government for many years, and he was a small businessman.

Troopers are still looking for the suspect vehicle, which is described as a true blue pearl color. They say the vehicle is likely a 2015 to 2023 model.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Troop K at 860-465-5400.