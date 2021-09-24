Funeral to Be Held For New Haven Officer Killed in Las Vegas Crash

Family, friends, and fellow officers will say goodbye to New Haven police officer Joshua Castellano Friday.

Castellano, 35, was killed in a crash in Las Vegas last Friday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Las Vegas police say Castellano's fellow officer, Robert Ferraro, was driving under the influence when he hit another vehicle, a utility pole, and rolled the Rolls Royce they were in.

Castellano was thrown from the car. He was rushed to the hospital but later died.

A funeral for Castellano is being held Friday morning at St. Mary's Church on Hillhouse Avenue in New Haven at 10 a.m.

On Thursday, Ferraro, 34, appeared before a judge in Las Vegas. He was officially charged with driving under the influence with death. Ferraro is out on bond and was released from house arrest. He was allowed to return to Connecticut to await his next court date.

At the time of the crash, there were two other New Haven police officers and two women in the car in addition to Ferraro and Castellano. No one in the car was wearing seatbelts, according to court documents. Ferraro and the other passengers in the car suffered only minor injuries.

The arrest report states Ferraro refused field sobriety tests after the crash despite showing signs of impairment. Investigators were granted a search warrant to draw his blood for testing.

As part of his bail agreement, Ferraro is not allowed to drive and cannot have alcohol. He is also required to surrender his passport.

The court will conduct a status check on Ferraro's case on October 7 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for January, according to Ferraro's attorney, Gabriel Grasso.