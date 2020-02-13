Waterbury

Gang Member Admits Role in Shootings that Killed and Wounded Innocent Bystanders in Waterbury

184836742
Getty Images/iStockphoto

A gang member has pleaded guilty to several charges on Wednesday including involvement in a shooting that killed one and injured another in Waterbury.

Jermaine Gilbert, 21, of Waterbury, admitted that on two separate occasions, October 6, 2018 and October 11, 2018, he and other 960 members intended to shoot a rival gang member. Police say both incidents resulted in bystanders being injured. The October 11th shooting killed an innocent bystander and paralyzed a second victim. 

According to documents and statements made in court, this matter stems from a long-term investigation into drug trafficking and numerous acts of violence being committed by members of “960,” a street gang operating in Waterbury’s north end. 

Local

danbury 1 hour ago

Police Search for ATV Driver Who Killed Dog in Danbury

north haven 30 mins ago

Crews Battle Fire at Firearms Manufacturing Company in North Haven

During the investigation, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), FBI, and Waterbury Police investigators analyzed dozens of shooting incidents between 960 members and rival gangs. Gilbert admitted that he and other associates of 960 engaged in narcotics distribution and acts of violence.

The suspect is also being charged with racketeering, firearm possession and drug trafficking offenses. He has been in custody since May 17, 2019.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

This article tagged under:

WaterburyFBIATF
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Dog House Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us