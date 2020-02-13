Gang Member Admits Role in Shootings that Killed and Wounded Innocent Bystanders in Waterbury

A gang member has pleaded guilty to several charges on Wednesday including involvement in a shooting that killed one and injured another in Waterbury.

Jermaine Gilbert, 21, of Waterbury, admitted that on two separate occasions, October 6, 2018 and October 11, 2018, he and other 960 members intended to shoot a rival gang member. Police say both incidents resulted in bystanders being injured. The October 11th shooting killed an innocent bystander and paralyzed a second victim.

According to documents and statements made in court, this matter stems from a long-term investigation into drug trafficking and numerous acts of violence being committed by members of “960,” a street gang operating in Waterbury’s north end.

During the investigation, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), FBI, and Waterbury Police investigators analyzed dozens of shooting incidents between 960 members and rival gangs. Gilbert admitted that he and other associates of 960 engaged in narcotics distribution and acts of violence.

The suspect is also being charged with racketeering, firearm possession and drug trafficking offenses. He has been in custody since May 17, 2019.

This is still an ongoing investigation.