Gas leak closes part of New Park Avenue in West Hartford

Part of New Park Avenue in West Hartford is closed because of a gas leak.

Police said there is a minor natural gas leak near New Park Avenue and Talcott Road.

New Park Avenue has been shut down between Talcott Road and New Britain Avenue.

Talcott Road is open.

Police said Connecticut National Gas has responded.

