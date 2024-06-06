Gas leak closes part of New Park Avenue in West Hartford

Part of New Park Avenue in West Hartford is closed because of a gas leak.

Police said there is a minor natural gas leak near New Park Avenue and Talcott Road.

New Park Avenue has been shut down between Talcott Road and New Britain Avenue.

Talcott Road is open.

WHPD on scene for a minor natural gas leak near New Park Ave and Talcott Rd. New Park Ave is shut down to motor vehicle traffic from Talcott Rd to New Britain Ave. Talcott Rd is open. @CTNaturalGas is on scene, please seek alternate routes through the area. pic.twitter.com/YDWH1vsFp1 — West Hartford Police (@WestHartfordPD) June 6, 2024

Police said Connecticut National Gas has responded.