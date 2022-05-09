Gas Prices in Conn. on the Rise

Pinching pennies at the pump is a story we know all too well. With prices continuing to rise, it leaves us wondering how much higher the number can keep going up.

On Monday, Connecticut drivers are paying about $4.32 for a gallon of regular gas and diesel is continuing to climb to a new record of $6.29 a gallon.

When it comes to businesses, the rising cost has become a major hinderance. Jason Carpenter works for a landscaping company and said the prices, especially for diesel, are breaking the bank.

"The cost of gas is ridiculous and if you try to raise prices with customers, they’re going to give you a hard time as well," he said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"I don’t think we’re making as much profit as we would normally with regular gas prices like we did three years ago," Carpenter added.

The office of the Attorney General is looking into 163 complaints they’ve received since Friday about some service stations not dropping the 25- cent tax. While many gas stations have done so, residents say it's not enough.

Drivers have also noticed a number of gas stations price gouging. The attorney general's office said they've received 232 complaints and counting. The AG's office has sent over 100 letters looking into those complaints.

AAA said there are things that can be done to help the consumer conserve.

"The price of crude oil keeps rising and that is the number one culprit for what we’re seeing at the pump," said Tracy Noble, of AAA.

"People really need to pay attention to their driving habits. Drive a little bit smarter. If that means consolidating trips so that means they aren’t backtracking, eliminating any extra weight they have in their vehicle. If you got a membership card that gives you the discount at a gas station now is certainly a time to use it," Noble added.