Generations Family Health Center Worker Dies of Suspected Case of COVID-19

A Generations Family Health Center employee who worked in Willimantic died unexpectantly Monday, and company officials say COVID-19 may be the cause.
Healthcare group officials said Tuesday that the employee, who died at home, was presumed positive for COVID-19 at the time of his death, but confirmation was still pending with the state Department of Public Health.
The employee, who was not identified, has not had contact with any patients for three weeks, and reported symptoms the night before he died, company officials said.
Other employees have been contacted, officials said. There are no other known cases among employees or patients of the healthcare group.
"The entire Generations team extends our deepest condolences to our colleague’s family and friends during this challenging and distressing time. We are profoundly saddened by this unexpected loss. Our organization has offered assistance to the family, and we will not be sharing any further information at this time, in respect for the family’s privacy," the company said in a statement.
Generations Family Health Center is a community-based healthcare provider. According to their website, they have been taking steps to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, including suspending dental services, adjusting hours during the crisis, and asking that anyone with possible symptoms of the coronavirus, or who had contact with a COVID-19 patient call the office before coming in.
As of Tuesday 7,781 Connecticut residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and 277 have died.
