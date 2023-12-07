Girl Scouts honor women who inspire during biggest fundraiser of the year

The Girl Scouts of Connecticut hosted its 27th annual Breakfast Badge Awards on Thursday. This event is the largest fundraiser of the year for the organization. The money raised at this event helps to fund the many programs and initiatives completed throughout the year.



“Funds that we collect today help us to carry out our mission of building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place,” Diana Mahoney, the CEO of Girl Scouts of Connecticut, said.

Mahoney has been a part of the organization since she was in the second grade. She understands its importance and the significant role the organization plays in the lives of the girls who participate.

“In a typical year, we reach 18,000 girls. That’s our membership and we have 5,000 adults involved. So, these funds help us provide the training and the programs so that the girls can explore and try new things,” Mahoney explained. "We offer STEM programs, entrepreneur programs, life skills and leadership programs but these funds are critical to help us carry out our mission.”



The event had a two-fold purpose. Not only did the organization raise funds to fuel the organization’s initiatives, but they also honored “women who inspire and lead” in the state of Connecticut.

The women were honored for positively impacting their workplace, senior citizens and people with disabilities.



“These women are truly inspirational leaders, and they impact the lives of women and girls across the state of Connecticut,” Mahoney added. “Many of these honorees actually have been Girls Scouts right in the state of Connecticut and they’ll attribute what they do today to their experience as a Girl Scout.”

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The honorees were Alyssa Goduti, Candace Freedenberg, and Denise Drummond, who shared compelling stories about their experiences.

Goduti is the president and CEO of Ädelbrook Behavioral and Developmental Services, a nonprofit agency serving children and young adults with behavioral and developmental support needs with an expertise in autism spectrum disorders.

I’m surrounded all the time by people with incredible courage, confidence, and character, which is what Girl Scouts is all about. Alyssa Goduti, president and CEO of Ädelbrook Behavioral and Developmental Services

“I have been part of Girl Scouts as a young child. My daughter was a part of Girl Scouts and I run an organization that serves young people with disabilities and special needs, so I’m surrounded all the time by people with incredible courage, confidence, and character, which is what Girl Scouts is all about,” said Goduti.

With her passion for service and youth, Goduti and the other honorees are an example that it isn't just about the cookies, the work that Girl Scouts of Connecticut does is far-reaching and impactful.

“Human services and public and community services have been a part of my life since I was a young kid. I consider it a privilege to get to work with the individuals and the families that we get to work with every day," Goduti added. "They inspire me with their bravery, with their positivity, despite the challenges that have faced them in their life and I just feel so honored to get to do the work that I do.”

To learn more, join, or for girls to sign up, visit www.gsofct.org.