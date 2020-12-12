Glastonbury Bus Driver Hosts 10th Annual ‘Cram the Van'

For 10 years, a Glastonbury bus driver has made it his mission to provide toys for girls and boys as a part of the Nutmeg Big Brothers, Big Sisters program.

Vinny DiNatale is still leading the charge as a way of providing a little holiday cheer for kids.

"It helps the underprivileged kids and the people are very generous and it's something that is dear to my heart," said DiNatale. "This is an opportunity for us big brothers and big sisters to pick up a gift for our little brother or little sister in a time when many of them need a small pick-me-up."

Happening Now: A toy drive is underway in Glastonbury. ‘Cram The Van’ is a yearly event to help collect donations for kids a part of the @NBBBS Program. You still have time to drop off items at Irving Gas Station until 2:00. @NBCConnecticut pic.twitter.com/YdaCm5CDqc — Dominique Moody (@dmoodytv) December 12, 2020

DiNatale works with kids every day as a bus driver and as a big brother and believes donations are crucial this year.

"A lot of people are afraid to do anything or go to the stores to buy and even those who are able still have doubts about going," said DiNatale.

For the past 5 years, DiNatale and volunteers have set up the toy drive in the Irving gas station parking lot. The annual event is called 'Cram the Van'. One by one, donors dropped off toys outside of the gas station, on Saturday.

"We think it's really important to support the community," said Dawn Gardner of Glastonbury. "I think right now it's really important to come out and help one another."

As the donations piled up inside two vans, those in charge tell NBC Connecticut that they appreciate the public's generosity.

"It's so great to see the people who are so generous even with the hard times," said DiNatale. "We're so grateful for the people that are coming out to support our little brothers and little sisters.