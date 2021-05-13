Good Samaritan Put Hamden Shooting Victim in Car and Drove Him to Hospital: Police

Two people were injured in a shooting in Hamden early Thursday morning and police said a Good Samaritan dragged one of the victims into her car and brought him to the hospital.

Police said they responded to the 1500 block of Dixwell Avenue top investigate reports of gunshots and two possible victims and found a 20-year-old New Haven women in the area of Dixwell Avenue and Pershing Street with a gunshot wound to her chest.

Hamden Fire Rescue treated the woman, who was transported to Yale[1]New Haven Hospital.

Police said they learned that a second victim, a 22-year-old Hamden man, was shot several times and has injuries to his buttocks, hand and pelvis.

They said a Good Samaritan saw the victim on the ground, quickly “dragged” him into her vehicle and drove him to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

No additional information was available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jomo Crawford of the Hamden Police Department Detective Division at (203) 230-4048.