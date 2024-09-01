Good Samaritans rescue 3 people from overturned boat in Connecticut River

Good Samaritans rescued three people from an overturned boat in the Connecticut River on Labor Day Weekend.

Fire crews from Haddam responded to the Connecticut River for a marine rescue around 7:10 p.m. on Saturday. Officials said a boat had overturned and three people were stranded in the water.

According to fire officials, Good Samaritans in another boat rescued the three people in the water as fire crews deployed marine units.

The people who were rescued from the water were medically evaluated. All of them refused medical treatment.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is investigating.