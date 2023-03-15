new haven

Good Samaritans Rush to Help Man Injured in New Haven Shooting

New Haven Police say a person is in critical condition after he was shot this evening.

It’s all unfolding on Dixwell Avenue, just steps from a church. A large police presence still remains and part of the road near West Hazel Street remains shut down.

Officers tell us a person was shot around 6:30 Wednesday evening. He was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital in critical condition.

For hours, police have been canvassing this neighborhood and looking for surveillance, including from the nearby First Calvary Baptist Church.

NBC Connecticut spoke with a man who says he just happened to be driving home with his young daughter when he saw someone in the middle in the road who appeared in distress and decided to stop.

“I was just trying to help. I just felt so bad. That’s why I stopped. I’d hope someone would do the same for me or you or any of us if something like that happened,” Roscoe Sheffield, Jr. of Hamden explained.

Sheffield, Jr. says he and other good Samaritans did their best to try to assist the person. Soon after, emergency responders arrived.

Detectives are asking people to give them a call if they have any information.

