Goodwill is accepting donations for flood victims

Help is available to get flood victims back on their feet.

Goodwill of Southern New England in Wolcott is making a pop-up shop in partnership with their Oxford location because it's hard for many to get to it with flood damage on the roads.

They're accepting donations for clothing, housewares and other necessities. The items will be given out at their Wolcott location to flood victims, free of charge.

"It's really important for us to be involved in our local communities and to give back any way we can," Elizabeth Simonelli of Goodwill Southern New England said.

They'll be accepting donations through next weekend.