Oxford

Goodwill is accepting donations for flood victims

By Melissa Cooney

NBC Connecticut

Help is available to get flood victims back on their feet.

Goodwill of Southern New England in Wolcott is making a pop-up shop in partnership with their Oxford location because it's hard for many to get to it with flood damage on the roads.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

They're accepting donations for clothing, housewares and other necessities. The items will be given out at their Wolcott location to flood victims, free of charge.

"It's really important for us to be involved in our local communities and to give back any way we can," Elizabeth Simonelli of Goodwill Southern New England said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

They'll be accepting donations through next weekend.

Sunday's storms

Westport 6 hours ago

Weston man missing since storms on Sunday found dead in river in Westport: police

Flooding 2 hours ago

Here is where to report damage from historic flooding

Southbury 17 hours ago

Part of historic Southbury landmark destroyed by Sunday's storm

This article tagged under:

Oxford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us