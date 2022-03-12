Gov. Lamont Activates Severe Cold Weather Protocol for Saturday Night

Governor Ned Lamont has activated the state's cold weather protocol for Saturday night.

Temperatures are expected to crash on Saturday with lows near 20s possible at night.

The state says the purpose of the protocol is to make sure that the most vulnerable populations receive protection from the severe cold weather, which can be life-threatening if there is exposure for extended periods of time.

While the severe cold weather protocol is activated, Lamont said state agencies and municipalities can coordinate with United Way's 211 and Connecticut's network of shelters to make sure anyone in need can receive shelter from the outdoors. This also includes transportation to shelters, if needed.

Anyone in need is urged to call 211 to get connected to the services.

The severe cold weather protocol will begin at 5 p.m. and will remain in effect through noon on Sunday.