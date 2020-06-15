Gov. Lamont Announces New Executive Order on Police Accountability and Transparency

Governor Lamont announced a new executive order on Monday focused on police accountability and transparency.

Part of the executive order will focus on community policing, the governor said.

Governor Lamont said he will be banning chokeholds for state police troopers.

"We're going to be instituting a no chokehold policy, clear as day," the governor said.

The executive order states: "The Connecticut State Police shall not use chokeholds, strangleholds, arm-bar control holds, lateral vascular neck restraints, carotid restraints, chest compressions, or any other tactics that restrict oxygen or blood flow to the head or neck."

Here is the executive order that I signed today on police use of force and accountability.



This is just one step. Working with our partners in the legislature and with input from the community, I want this conversation to continue so that we can enact further, meaningful reforms pic.twitter.com/vhLGRbAiUG — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) June 15, 2020

The executive order will require each state police troop to have a dedicated community police liaison.

Lamont said he also wants state police to release bodycam video within four days of incidents and every trooper will be required to be equipped with a body camera by January 1, 2021. At that date, every marked state police vehicle will also be required to have a dashboard camera.

The state will also be developing a town-by-town use of force website breaking down each incident, including the drawing of a firearm on another civilian.

Governor Lamont said he wants this report to apply to the use of tasers as well.

"I'm asking for there to be a report," the governor said.

The governor announced that state troopers will be required to intervene in cases of misconduct.

"You are accountable," said the governor. "Stop it and report, that is your legal requirement and we are firm on it."

The governor said he did not want to wait for a special session of the legislature.

"I don't want to wait another minute. I want to do what we can right now," the governor said.

I'm going to sign an executive order this afternoon regarding police accountability and transparency. Will announce details at my news briefing today at 4PM. — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) June 15, 2020

The governor also said the state Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection will not be able to purchase any new military equipment from the federal government.

Many of these steps taken by executive order will be applied to the state police, but the governor said he will work with the legislature to apply the reforms to municipal departments as well.