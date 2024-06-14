Gov. Lamont to activate state's Extreme Hot Weather Protocol next week

Gov. Ned Lamont is activating the state's Extreme Hot Weather Protocol next week as temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s to near 100 degrees for several days.

The protocol will be activated effective Tuesday at 12 p.m. and remain in effect until 12 p.m. on Sunday, June 23.

While in effect, a system is set up for state agencies, municipalities, and others to coordinate with United Way's 211 line to ensure information about cooling centers is available throughout the state.

“It’s looking like we are about to experience our first stretch of very hot conditions so far this year, and it’s going to last for nearly a week,” Gov. Lamont said. “Anyone who is vulnerable to heat and humidity is advised to take precautions. Cooling centers are open throughout Connecticut and can be located by calling 2-1-1 or visiting 211ct.org.”

Beginning Tuesday, temperatures will climb into the mid-90s and could reach 100 degrees by Thursday and Friday. It is expected to be humid as well, pushing the heat index above 100.

When Connecticut's Extreme Hot Weather Protocol is enacted, the following actions are implemented: