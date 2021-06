Governor Ned Lamont and other state and local officials will hold a conference Thursday morning to make an announcement regarding youth employment services.

The program supports young people in their job searches and skill development.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

In a statement, Lamont said he hopes this will "ultimately support Connecticut’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic."

The 11 a.m. conference will take a look at ways to expand youth jobs.