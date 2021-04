Governor Ned Lamont will hold a news conference Friday morning to talk about the opening of the 2021 outdoor recreational season.

The 11 a.m. conference will also discuss the latest COVID-19 protocols that are in effect within the state parks system and announce additional investments to support Connecticut State Parks.

Lamont will be joined by Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes and other state and local officials.