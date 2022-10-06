The state has announced one-time bonuses for eligible staff of childcare providers in Connecticut who care for infants, toddlers and preschoolers, according to the governor’s office, and the state is reaching out to eligible program operators about how to apply.

Individual bonuses will amount to $1,000 for full-time workers and $400 for part-time workers, according to a news release from Gov. Ned Lamont.

The Connecticut Office of Early Childhood today is contacting eligible childcare program operators and providing them with information and instructions on how they can apply for the funds.

The governor’s office said his administration is releasing $70 million in state funding.

Wage Supports for Early Childhood Educators was created “to show gratitude for the service of childcare workers, particularly during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the governor’s office and it was included in the state budget bill.

“Child care staff work consistently to provide critically needed care to ensure that children are safe and their parents and guardians have the support necessary to go to work,” Lamont said in an email.

The Connecticut Office of Early Childhood will administer the program, with technical support from the United Way of Connecticut.

How the Program Works

Childcare program operators will be required to apply for the funds and then disburse the payments to their childcare staff.

These operators will also receive funding of 10% on top of their staff payments to support supplemental staff benefits and administrative processing costs, according to the governor’s office.

Who Is Eligible for the Bonus

Eligible childcare staff includes those who work in:

Licensed centers

Group child care homes,

Family childcare homes

License-exempt programs that receive school readiness or child day care contract funds.

“We understand and appreciate how hard early childhood educators are working for our children and deserve to be applauded and rewarded for their dedication,” Connecticut Office of Early Childhood Commissioner Beth Bye said in a statement. “Their work is both critical in nature and highly valued by families in Connecticut, and these wage supports will help child care program directors recruit and retain staff.”