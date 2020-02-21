Puerto Rico

Governor Announces Housing Support for Puerto Rican Residents Relocating to Connecticut

NBC Connecticut

Puerto Rico residents looking to relocate to Connecticut after recent natural disasters are getting financial assistance to help with housing.

Democratic Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced Friday that $75,000 in state funding will be allocated to provide housing support for Puerto Rican residents coming to the state after recent earthquakes on the island territory. Read more about the support here.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said during a news conference Friday that when news of natural disasters reaches the state, thousands of residents wonder if their family members are going to be all right.

He added that many in Puerto Rico also look to Connecticut as a place of refuge and a possible new home. Connecticut already has a large population of Puerto Rican descent.

The money will be used to make security deposits or help with paying rent and will be distributed to nonprofit organizations like Alpha Community Services in Bridgeport, Casa Otoñal in New Haven, and the San Juan Center in Hartford, among others.

Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruna noted in a release that over the last few years Puerto Rican families have suffered devastating natural disasters including the recent earthquakes. Hurricane Maria — a Category 5 hurricane — struck the island in 2017.

