gov. ned lamont

Governor, Attorney General Tong to Call for Big Tech's Help to Address Organized Retail Crime

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

The governor and attorney general are coming together this morning to call for “Big Tech’s” partnership in addressing organized retail crime.

People participating in the 9:30 a.m. news conference in West Hartford include:

  • Gov. Ned Lamont
  • Attorney General William Tong
  • Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle Seagull
  • West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor
  • West Hartford Police Chief Vernon Riddick
  • Connecticut Food Association President Wayne Pesce
  • CVS Chief Policy Officer General Counsel Thomas Moriarty

