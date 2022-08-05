Reproductive rights

Governor to Announce Services to Help People Seeking Reproductive Rights Info in CT

connecticut state capitol
NBC Connecticut

The governor will be holding a news conference on Friday morning to announce new services that his office said will assist people who are seeking information on reproductive rights in Connecticut.

Gov. Ned Lamont, Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz, Attorney General William Tong, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani, Department of Social Services Commissioner Deidre Gifford, and Community Renewal Team President and CEO Lena Rodriguez will take part in the news conference in Hartford at 9:30 a.m.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.
Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Reproductive rightsgovernor ned lamont
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us