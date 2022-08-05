Governor to Announce Services to Help People Seeking Reproductive Rights Info in CT

The governor will be holding a news conference on Friday morning to announce new services that his office said will assist people who are seeking information on reproductive rights in Connecticut.

Gov. Ned Lamont, Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz, Attorney General William Tong, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, Department of Public Health Commissioner Manisha Juthani, Department of Social Services Commissioner Deidre Gifford, and Community Renewal Team President and CEO Lena Rodriguez will take part in the news conference in Hartford at 9:30 a.m.

