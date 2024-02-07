Governor to deliver state of the state, budget address Wednesday

Gov. Ned Lamont will be delivering his 2024 State of the State and budget address at noon on Wednesday.

He has laid out some of his proposals ahead of the speech.

One of his proposals is to put an end to license application fees that some workers are required to pay to obtain some jobs in the education, childcare and healthcare fields.

You can read more about that here.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

We will stream the governor's speech live here.