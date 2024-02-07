Connecticut

Governor to deliver state of the state, budget address Wednesday

connecticut state capitol
NBC Connecticut

Gov. Ned Lamont will be delivering his 2024 State of the State and budget address at noon on Wednesday.

He has laid out some of his proposals ahead of the speech.

One of his proposals is to put an end to license application fees that some workers are required to pay to obtain some jobs in the education, childcare and healthcare fields.

You can read more about that here.

Governor proposes getting rid of license application fees for certain jobs in CT

We will stream the governor's speech live here.

