Governor proposes getting rid of license application fees for certain jobs in CT

The governor is proposing the end of license application fees that some workers are required to pay to obtain some jobs in the education, childcare and healthcare fields.

Gov. Ned Lamont said the intention is to encourage workers to seek jobs in fields in which there is a significant need to fill available openings.

He said his plan would save the workers about $3.5 million annually.

The plan will be in the budget proposal that Lamont presents to lawmakers in February.

“Right now, there are many job openings in essential fields that employers need to fill, and by eliminating these licensure application fees we can help encourage those who are seeking employment to consider entering a career in these sectors,” Lamont said in a statement. “I am hopeful that legislators will agree and vote to approve these fee reductions.”

This is what the governor is proposing:

Eliminate the initial application fee for educator certificates Fee: $200 Generates about $1 million in annual revenue

Eliminate the initial application fee for home childcare licenses Fee: The home childcare license fee costs $40 and the initial application fee for staff costs $15 Combined, they generate about $20,000 in annual revenue

Eliminate the initial application fee for registered nurse licenses Fee: $180 Generates a little more than $2 million in annual revenue

Eliminate the initial application fee for practical nurse licenses Fee: $150 Generates about $174,300 in annual revenue

Eliminate the initial application fee for advanced practice registered nurse licenses Fee: $200 Generates about $260,000 in annual revenue



Lamont will deliver his State of the State and Budget Address at noon on Feb. 7.