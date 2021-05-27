Governor to Discuss Opening of Summer Camps in CT

Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a news conference this morning to talk about the opening of summer camps across Connecticut for the season and the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on their operations over the last year.

Lamont will be at The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp in Ashford to hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m.

Connecticut Children and Families Commissioner Vannessa Dorantes and community health leaders will also take part in the media briefing.

On Wednesday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives that the CDC is revising its public health guidance for summer camps to account for vaccinated teens.

"My whole goal is to make sure camps can remain open and that outbreaks don't occur," Walensky said during the hearing, CNBC reports.

Day camps in Connecticut could run last summer, but with restrictions. Overnight camps, however, were closed.

The state’s Office of Early Childhood has said sleepover camps for children will be allowed in Connecticut this summer.

Parents and campers are gearing up for the summer of 2021 with updated safety protocols.