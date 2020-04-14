Governor to Give Update on COVID-19 in Connecticut

Gov. Ned Lamont will give a briefing at 4 p.m. today about the impact of COVID-19 in Connecticut.

As of Monday, the state of Connecticut had 13,381 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 1,760 people were hospitalized and there were 602 deaths.

On Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a conference call with governors from New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, and Delaware to announce a plan to form a joint panel to develop a reopening plan for the region.

Massachusetts was later added to the partnership of northeastern states.

Lamont said he appointed former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi and Yale School of Medicine's Dr. Albert Ko to help lead the state's team, which will make recommendations on when Connecticut can begin to reopen.