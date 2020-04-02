Governor to Give Update on COVID-19 in Connecticut

Gov. Ned Lamont will hold a news briefing on Thursday afternoon to provide updates on the coronavirus impact on the state and the state’s response efforts.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.

As of Wednesday, the number of coronavirus cases in Connecticut had climbed to 3,557.

The state is reporting 85 deaths statewide., with the youngest victim being a 7-month-old baby girl from Hartford.

The baby is the only pediatric death reported in the state and is likely the youngest-ever victim of COVID-19, Lamont said.

The child was brought to the hospital unresponsive last week and could not be revived, Gov. Lamont said.

Dr. James Gill, the state’s chief medical examiner, told the Associated Press the infant had no other known medical conditions. An autopsy has been done but more tests are needed before a cause of death can be determined, he said.

It is with heartbreaking sadness today that we can confirm the first pediatric fatality in Connecticut linked to #COVID19. A 6-week-old newborn from the Hartford area was brought unresponsive to a hospital late last week and could not be revived. (1/3) — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) April 1, 2020

Here is a breakdown of the cases by county:

Fairfield County: 1,986

New Haven: 611

Hartford County: 469

Litchfield County: 131

Middlesex County: 66

New London County: 29

Tolland County: 61

Windham County: 19

GROCERY STORE SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDANCE

Earlier Wednesday, Lamont issued guidance to grocery store customers and employees.

The governor is urging residents to do what they can to keep supermarket employees healthy by staying six feet away from employees and other shoppers, to send only one family member to the store if possible, use credit cards rather than cash if you can, limit contact and, if you choose to wear gloves, properly dispose of them after you leave the store. In an executive order signed Wednesday, Lamont released specific guidance for stores, including limited occupancy to 50% of a store's capacity.

INSURANCE POLICY GRACE PERIOD

The governor also announced Wednesday a 60-day grace period for premium payments, policy cancellations and non-renewals of insurance policies beginning Wednesday, April 1, to help those unable to pay during the crisis. This includes life, health, automotive, casualty and other types of insurance plans. The grace period is not automatic - those wishing to take advantage of it must provide information to their insurance carriers.

RELIEF FROM CERTAIN MUNICIPAL TAX DEADLINES

The governor is also requiring cities and towns to look at options to provide temporary tax forbearance for property tax collection and interest on delinquent payments under certain conditions.

Lamont issued an executive order on Tuesday that authorizes the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) to prohibit walk-in visitors at state parks. DEEP also plans to limit parking capacity at some parks to help manage the number of visitors.

State parks remain open, but officials said DEEP is closely monitoring how many people are visiting the parks and when lots become full, parking thresholds may be lowered when necessary.

Lamont said Connecticut has the fourth most COVID-19 infections per capita in the U.S., behind New York, New Jersey, and Louisiana.