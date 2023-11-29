Connecticut

Governor's Residence open to visitors during holiday open house

The house will be open to the public on Dec. 8 and 9 and you can take a tour.

The governor and first lady are inviting you to the Governor’s Residence for the annual holiday open house and it will be open for the public to tour.

The Governor’s Residence is at 990 Prospect Ave. in Hartford and the open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8, and Saturday, Dec. 9.

All of the decorations are donated at no cost to the state, according to the governor’s office.

“I love having the opportunity to continue this annual Connecticut tradition at the Governor’s Residence,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement. “Annie and I are happy to invite everyone to join the festivities and view the seasonal Christmas trimmings that were generously donated by Connecticut growers and small businesses.”

Live music entertainment will be provided on both days.

VP Vocal Studio will perform on Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Saturday from noon to 1:15 p.m.

Singers from Conard High School’s Be S#arp acapella group will perform on Saturday from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

There is no fee to go and you do not need tickets, but monetary donations will be accepted on behalf of Operation E.L.F., an annual fundraising campaign of the Connecticut National Guard Foundation.

Operation E.L.F. provides support to military families who are enduring the hardship of separation due to deployment, including those whose loved ones are deployed, preparing for deployment, or recently returned from deployment, the governor’s office said.

Suggested donations include:

  • Financial contributions through checks that can be made payable to the Connecticut National Guard Foundation, Inc. (in the memo field, please write “Operation E.L.F.”)
  • Gift cards for grocery stores, department/home goods stores, pharmacies, gas stations, etc.
  • Contribution of services such as fuel oil, snow removal, and home maintenance services.
  • The Governor’s Residence is ADA-accessible.

Information about the history of the Governor’s Residence can be found on the governor’s website.

