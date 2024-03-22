Granby Public Schools closed Friday because of power outage

Granby Public Schools are closing on Friday because of a power outage.

Granby Memorial High School and Granby Memorial Middle School were dismissed at 9:15 a.m.

Kelly Lane Primary School and Wells Road Intermediate School students will dismiss at 10:15 a.m. from the Wells Road campus, according to the school department's website.

Eversource is reporting 27 power outages in Granby.

No additional information was immediately available.