granby

Granby Public Schools closed Friday because of power outage

Granby Memorial Middle School
NBC Connecticut

Granby Public Schools are closing on Friday because of a power outage.

Granby Memorial High School and Granby Memorial Middle School were dismissed at 9:15 a.m.

Kelly Lane Primary School and Wells Road Intermediate School students will dismiss at 10:15 a.m. from the Wells Road campus, according to the school department's website.

Eversource is reporting 27 power outages in Granby.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

No additional information was immediately available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

granby
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us